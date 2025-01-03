Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Watch | Indian Navy officer's ‘free-fall’ in Vizag's Rama Krishna beach after parachute mix-up

Watch | Indian Navy officer's ‘free-fall’ in Vizag's Rama Krishna beach after parachute mix-up

Livemint

  • A video of the same was uploaded on social media, where it could be seen that the officers had a close shave after their parachutes got mixed up.

No officers were harmed during the mix-up, and later, they managed to reach the shore safely.

Amid an operational demonstration rehearsal by the Eastern Naval Command, two Indian Navy officers fell into Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on January 3 after their parachutes became entangled during descent, reported NDTV.

A video of the incident was uploaded on social media, showing the officers having a close shave after their parachutes became entangled. Fortunately, no officers were harmed during the mishap, and they later managed to reach the shore safely.

On closely examining the video, one can see how the two Indian Navy officers experienced a free fall before their parachutes suddenly became entangled. At that time, one of the officers was carrying the national flag. Unable to control their descent, they fell into the waters of Rama Krishna Beach.

They were rescued by a navy boat that was present at the spot. Several others were present at the spot to witness the rehearsal.

News18 reported that the Indian Navy's operational demonstration is scheduled for January 4 at the Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the Chief Guest, and Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, will host the event.

What's expected from operational demonstration:

With this demonstration, the Eastern Naval Command seeks to reflect its commitment to fostering a strong bond with the people of Andhra Pradesh and demonstrating the Indian Navy’s unwavering readiness to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests.

Apart from this, the operational demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy’s cutting-edge capabilities through an exciting and neatly choreographed array of activities. These include demonstrations by Warships, Submarines, Aircraft, Naval Band and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS).

Alos, from 15 January, the Indian Navy is set to commission two indigenously constructed frontline warships - Surat and Nilgiri - and a diesel-electric submarine Vagsheer.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.