Indian Navy today tweeted a video of its guided surface to air missile hitting its target accurately and congratulated the team for the incredible work.

The video shows a guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate engaging a low flying target with its surface to air (SAM) system with absolute precision in the Indian waters.

With an incredible speed after being launched from an anti-submarine stealth frigate the missile then hits the object just above the surface.

In the first few seconds of the video one can see a guided missile coming out of its silo and taking position. After the launch missile heads to its target and there's a blast just above the waters, confirming that it was able to hit the low-flying object.

"Watch #YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye🎯?BZ," the Indian Navy tweeted to congratulate the team for hitting the ‘bullseye’

All in a days work!



BZ! pic.twitter.com/0FpuS1KplF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 26, 2022