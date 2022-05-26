Watch | Indian Navy's guided-missile hitting the ‘bullseye’ with utter accuracy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Navy video shows a guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate engaging a low flying target with its surface to aur (SAM) system with absolute precision in the Indian waters.
Indian Navy today tweeted a video of its guided surface to air missile hitting its target accurately and congratulated the team for the incredible work.
The video shows a guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate engaging a low flying target with its surface to air (SAM) system with absolute precision in the Indian waters.
With an incredible speed after being launched from an anti-submarine stealth frigate the missile then hits the object just above the surface.
In the first few seconds of the video one can see a guided missile coming out of its silo and taking position. After the launch missile heads to its target and there's a blast just above the waters, confirming that it was able to hit the low-flying object.
"Watch #YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye🎯?BZ," the Indian Navy tweeted to congratulate the team for hitting the ‘bullseye’
