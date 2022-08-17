Watch: Indian Railways’ 3.5-km-long train, Super Vasuki, with 295 wagons2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:52 AM IST
Super Vasuki is a 3.5-km-long freight train with 295 wagons carrying 27,000 tonnes.
To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, Indian Railways ran Super Vasuki, five loaded train long haul on 15th Aug 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration. The effort came from South East Central Railway, which ran the massive 3.5-km-long train with 295 wagons carrying 27,000 tonnes.