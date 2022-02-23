The embassy issued an advisory amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border. "In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," read the advisory. The advisory further listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between February 25 and March 6. Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.