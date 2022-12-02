Watch: IndiGo employee seen carelessly handling boxes, airline says 'not customers' luggage'2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Recently a video went viral on micro-blogging platform Twitter that shows IndiGo staff tossing boxes into a parked trailer.
Several passengers availing air transport in India have often complained that their baggage has been mishandled by the airlines company, while some mentioned that their baggage was broken, others mentioned that the baggage never reached their destination.
Recently a video went viral on micro-blogging platform twitter that shows IndiGo staff tossing boxes into a parked trailer. The short clip that was shared by a Twitter user shows the baggage handlers tossing two small brown boxes from the airplane onto the trailer.
Then they were seen doing the same with larger white boxes, carelessly tossing them.
Twitter user @triptoes took to Twitter to post the video and wrote, "Hi @IndiGo6E is this how you handle all flight luggage everyday or today was special?"
See the video here
Since being shared the, video has drawn the attention of many fellow travelers who has been left with damaged baggage after travelling via an airline. The video was shared widely and has almost 400 likes and 14,000 views.
The video also garnered response from IndiGo themselves. They took to twitter to respond and defend their action as seen in the video. They wrote, “Ms Goel, thank you for your feedback. The boxes in the video shared are not customers' luggage but instead, these are fast-moving, light weight containers carrying non-fragile cargo and packed by the shippers for us to endure fast maneuvers. "
IndiGo further added, "We'd like to assure you that our customers' possessions are our priority and they are handled with utmost care".
However, netizens were not impressed. One person posted another video where IndiGo employees are seen tossing what looks like passengers bags onto a parked trailer.
Twitter users complained that IndiGo getting rid of ‘fragile’ tag has caused more harm than good. "They've also gotten rid of the fragile tags because 'we treat all bags like they're fragile'. Sure looks like it," wrote one user. "My bag was broken as well and Indigo did nothing even after an official complaint to the desk," said another. One user even pointed out that "This is how every airlines handle luggage all round the world".
Another also asked, “Fragile does not exist in Indigo's luggage category at present...so Indigo's response will be the same for the next video too.. @IndiGo6E any plans to restart the Fragile stickers on customers luggage ???"
Meanwhile, on 28 November, IndiGo informed that they are planning to fly another airline’s Boeing Co. larger jets. This comes as an effort to plug capacity gaps amid a surge in travel demand.
On Monday IndiGo announed that that it is working on finalizing a contract for inducting Boeing 777 aircraft on a so-called wet lease basis for the winter schedule.
