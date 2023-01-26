Watch: Israeli ministers extend Republic Day greetings in Hindi, Bengali and other Indian languages1 min read . 12:26 PM IST
Israeli diplomats extended Republic Day wishes in a slew of Indian languages - with some help from modern technology.
As Artificial intelligence continues to gain momentum, the world appears to have entered an era of ‘AI-Diplomacy’. On Thursday, Israeli leaders extended Republic Day wishes in a slew of Indian languages - with some help from modern technology.
Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission opted to ‘speak’ in Punjabi, while the country's political advisor Hagar Spiro-Tal extended her greetings in Rajasthani. Israeli spokesperson Muhamed Heib extended his Republic day wishes in Bengali, followed by Galit Laroche Falach's address in Marathi. Urdu and Assamese were among the other languages included in the clip.
"Based on the history of our two ancient civilizations, India and Israel share a great strategic partnership. The love and respect between our people go beyond diplomacy. Israel wishes all Indians a very happy Republic Day," said Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon.
A video of Israeli Ambassador David Saranga explaining the methodology in fluent Hindi has also gone viral. The Head of Digital Diplomacy Bureau in the Foreign Ministry of Israel urged people to find out more about the country's technological innovations and its work with AI.
"Shalom, I have always wanted to communicate with you in Hindi language. Now this is possible due to Israeli artificial intelligence that allows me to speak in any language," he can be heard saying in Hindi in the dubbed clip posted on the State of Israel's official Twitter account.
Israel has credited a local company for the technology. “We know everyone's talking about Chat GPT but we have officially found our next AI obsession. Thanks to Israeli company D-ID we can now communicate with audiences around the world in their native languages!" the official country handle wrote.
