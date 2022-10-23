Watch: ISRO's heaviest rocket blasts off from Sriharikota with 36 satellites2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 01:47 AM IST
ISRO's dedicated commercial satellite mission LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 lifts off
LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1, the heaviest rocket built by the Indian Space Research Organization, blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday to launch 36 broadband communication satellites for a UK-based client into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).