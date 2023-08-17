Superstar Rajnikanth commands a massive fan following across the country, which is evident from the fact that at the age of 72, his films are doing increasingly well at the box office. The song Kaavaalaa from the latest Rajnikanth film Jailer has been a hit with the audience, with viewers trying to emulate the magic of the song by making short videos grooving to the tunes of the song.

One such fan is Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki, who took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of himself grooving to the dance steps of the popular song along with Japanese YouTuber Mayo San. Sharing the video on X, Suzuki wrote, "Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia)🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵 My Love for Rajinikanth continues …"

The 17-second video has taken the social media platform by storm, garnering 684,000 views and 11,300 likes in less than 24 hours since it was shared. The video has also been widely admired on X, with users noting that Suzuki is now an expert Bollywood dancer.

One user commented on the video, “Great performance by Suzuki san and Mayo san 👏👏... You're now an expert in Bollywood dance"

Another one wrote, “Man... This Japanese embassy is full of Moves.. Let's keep rocking"

This is not the first time the Japanese ambassador has shared his love for Rajnikanth. In a video posted on X on 16 August, Suzuki could be seen attempting, albeit rather unsuccessfully, to emulate the southern actor's iconic flipping glasses move.

In the video, Suzuki noted “Rajnikanth you are just super, Wish you great success with Jailer"

Rajnikanth's latest film, Jailer has been a spectacular success at the box office garnering over ₹225.65 crore in the 7 days since its launch, as per Sacnilk.com. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajnikanth, the cast of Jailer includes prominent figures like Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.