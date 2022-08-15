Watch: Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech4 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 12:38 PM IST
- On this day, India is remembered for achieving independence from colonial authority after two centuries of British repression.
As India on 15th August celebrated the completion of its 75 years of Independence, Congress shared the iconic ‘tryst with destiny’ speech by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. On this day, India is remembered for achieving independence from colonial authority after two centuries of British repression.