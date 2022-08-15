As India on 15th August celebrated the completion of its 75 years of Independence, Congress shared the iconic ‘tryst with destiny’ speech by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. On this day, India is remembered for achieving independence from colonial authority after two centuries of British repression.

Congress shared the video on its Twitter account and wrote, “75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valour of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today."

Check the Full speech here:

Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. It is fitting that at this solemn moment we take the pledge of dedication to the service of India and her people and to the still larger cause of humanity.

At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. We end today a period of ill fortune and India discovers herself again. The achievement we celebrate today is but a step, an opening of opportunity, to the greater triumphs and achievements that await us. Are we brave enough and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?

Freedom and power bring responsibility. The responsibility rests upon this Assembly, a sovereign body representing the sovereign people of India. Before the birth of freedom we have endured all the pains of labour and our hearts are heavy with the memory of this sorrow. Some of those pains continue even now. Nevertheless, the past is over and it is the future that beckons to us now.

That future is not one of ease or resting but of incessant striving so that we may fulfil the pledges we have so often taken and the one we shall take today. The service of India means the service of the millions who suffer. It means the ending of poverty and ignorance and disease and inequality of opportunity. The ambition of the greatest man of our generation has been to wipe every tear from every eye. That may be beyond us, but as long as there are tears and suffering, so long our work will not be over.

And so we have to labour and to work, and work hard, to give reality to our dreams. Those dreams are for India, but they are also for the world, for all the nations and peoples are too closely knit together today for any one of them to imagine that it can live apart Peace has been said to be indivisible; so is freedom, so is prosperity now, and so also is disaster in this One World that can no longer be split into isolated fragments.

To the people of India, whose representatives we are, we make an appeal to join us with faith and confidence in this great adventure. This is no time for petty and destructive criticism, no time for ill-will or blaming others. We have to build the noble mansion of free India where all her children may dwell.

Meanwhile, while addressing the nation, Jawaharlal Nehru received honours from PM Narendra Modi for his contributions to the independence movement and nation-building. PM Modi also mentioned, during his speech, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia among others.

On the 76th anniversary of the country's independence, PM Modi gave a speech to the country from the Red Fort's ramparts, thanking Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vinayak Savarkar for dedicating their lives to doing the right thing.

The country also owes gratitude to Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, and Tatya Tope. Such many revolutionaries upended the very foundation of British control, according to Modi.

Apart from this, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also shared the handwritten draft of Nehru's first Independence Day speech in which he had written about the country's "date with destiny" instead of "tryst with destiny".

Ramesh said on Twitter, "75 years ago, a little after midnight, Nehru gave his immortal 'Tryst with Destiny' speech. Here's his handwritten draft dated 14.8.47. He had penned it as 'date with destiny', but in a moment of true genius delivered it as 'tryst with destiny.

