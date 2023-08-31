The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ has been released, and fans are excited for the epic showdown.

On August 31 at 11:58 AM, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released. Fans went crazy to see SRK playing in a never-seen-before character. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!" wrote the Bollywood star while releasing the trailer.

“An epic showdown awaits you all!" wrote Red Chillies Entertainment. “Trailer of the century is here!!" posted Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BAAP RE BAAP !! It is indeed "TRAILER OF THE CENTURY" ! The God level elevation scene of #SRK will make theatres go CRAZY . The sound design, scale, performances everything is going to HISTORIC ! ALL RECORDS WILL BE SHATTERED," wrote CineHub.

“JawanTrailer is the bestest trailer i ever watched. No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dilouge, bgm everything , it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk's voice + bgm = Treat," came from another user.

On August 30, during a pre-release event in Chennai for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a lead role in the film, shared an interesting anecdote from his school days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He recalled being unable to approach a girl he had a crush on because she was infatuated with none other than SRK.

"When I was in school, I had a crush on a girl. But she didn’t know. Every Jaanu has a Ram after all (a reference to his 2018 film ’96). But that girl was in love with SRK. It has taken these many years to have my revenge," Sethupathi said.

Shah Rukhleft everyone in splits with his witty response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Vijay sir let me tell you, you can take revenge, but you can't take my girls. They belong to me only," SRK humorously said.

SRK and Sethupathi will have a face-off in Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film, which will feature Deepika Padukone in a cameo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}