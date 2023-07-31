comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 13:40:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.65 1.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.3 3.48%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 264.65 2.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,652.7 0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 466.95 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: Jawan's new song Zinda Banda is out; Shah Rukh Khan seen in stylish avatar, fans react
Back

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Jawan has just dropped a new song on YouTube. The new song, called Zinda Banda in Hindi, has garnered nearly half-a-million views within 20 minutes of its release.

The song "Zinda Banda" boasts an impressive musical lineup, with the composition, arrangement and programming all handled by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. Adding a captivating touch to the composition is the Electric Guitar played by the skilled Keba Jeremiah while the enchanting sounds of the Shehnai are skillfully contributed by Balesh.

The opening female vocals are brought to life by the talented Mangli, under the supervision of Sri Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander also lends his voice to the song as part of the backing vocals, further enhancing the musical brilliance of "Zinda Banda". Furthermore, the choreography for "Zinda Banda" is choreographed by Shobi Paulraj, adding a visual flair that complements the song's musical brilliance.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue is out: SRK wows fans in a never-seen-before avatar

Fans reacted enthusiastically upon the release of the new song of Jawan after its recent teaser grabbed attention.

“Hats off to the all who made this energetic song and SRK no words to say His Energetic performance as always gives goosebumps," wrote one fan. “One thing Bollywood was missing last couple of years … “Anirudh" .. they go it now," wrote another.

“This is that type of song that grows slowly and gradually...the more you listen the song the more you would love it," came from another.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has already earned 250 crore before release. Here's how

One fan predicted what would happen next, “In the future: There was once a time when bollywood was on the verge of its end. All the heroes assembled and yet they failed to save it. Then came a hero,the king, King of Bollywood. And now the whole world know what bollywood is. All hail King."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout