Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Jawan has just dropped a new song on YouTube. The new song, called Zinda Banda in Hindi, has garnered nearly half-a-million views within 20 minutes of its release.

The song "Zinda Banda" boasts an impressive musical lineup, with the composition, arrangement and programming all handled by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. Adding a captivating touch to the composition is the Electric Guitar played by the skilled Keba Jeremiah while the enchanting sounds of the Shehnai are skillfully contributed by Balesh.

The opening female vocals are brought to life by the talented Mangli, under the supervision of Sri Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander also lends his voice to the song as part of the backing vocals, further enhancing the musical brilliance of "Zinda Banda". Furthermore, the choreography for "Zinda Banda" is choreographed by Shobi Paulraj, adding a visual flair that complements the song's musical brilliance.

Fans reacted enthusiastically upon the release of the new song of Jawan after its recent teaser grabbed attention.

“Hats off to the all who made this energetic song and SRK no words to say His Energetic performance as always gives goosebumps," wrote one fan. “One thing Bollywood was missing last couple of years … “Anirudh" .. they go it now," wrote another.

“This is that type of song that grows slowly and gradually...the more you listen the song the more you would love it," came from another.

One fan predicted what would happen next, “In the future: There was once a time when bollywood was on the verge of its end. All the heroes assembled and yet they failed to save it. Then came a hero,the king, King of Bollywood. And now the whole world know what bollywood is. All hail King."