Watch: Jawan's new song Zinda Banda is out; Shah Rukh Khan seen in stylish avatar, fans react2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's new song from Jawan, Zinda Banda, also features his co-actors from the movie - Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.
Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Jawan has just dropped a new song on YouTube. The new song, called Zinda Banda in Hindi, has garnered nearly half-a-million views within 20 minutes of its release.
