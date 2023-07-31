Hello User
Watch: Jawan's new song Zinda Banda is out; Shah Rukh Khan seen in stylish avatar, fans react

2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan's new song from Jawan, Zinda Banda, also features his co-actors from the movie - Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's Zinda Banda song

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Jawan has just dropped a new song on YouTube. The new song, called Zinda Banda in Hindi, has garnered nearly half-a-million views within 20 minutes of its release.

The song "Zinda Banda" boasts an impressive musical lineup, with the composition, arrangement and programming all handled by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. Adding a captivating touch to the composition is the Electric Guitar played by the skilled Keba Jeremiah while the enchanting sounds of the Shehnai are skillfully contributed by Balesh.

The opening female vocals are brought to life by the talented Mangli, under the supervision of Sri Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander also lends his voice to the song as part of the backing vocals, further enhancing the musical brilliance of "Zinda Banda". Furthermore, the choreography for "Zinda Banda" is choreographed by Shobi Paulraj, adding a visual flair that complements the song's musical brilliance.

Fans reacted enthusiastically upon the release of the new song of Jawan after its recent teaser grabbed attention.

“Hats off to the all who made this energetic song and SRK no words to say His Energetic performance as always gives goosebumps," wrote one fan. “One thing Bollywood was missing last couple of years … “Anirudh" .. they go it now," wrote another.

“This is that type of song that grows slowly and gradually...the more you listen the song the more you would love it," came from another.

One fan predicted what would happen next, “In the future: There was once a time when bollywood was on the verge of its end. All the heroes assembled and yet they failed to save it. Then came a hero,the king, King of Bollywood. And now the whole world know what bollywood is. All hail King."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
