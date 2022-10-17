Watch: Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzo, 'hope you fall' as he clicks the picture

Watch: Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzo, 'hope you fall' as he clicks the picture1 min read . 08:42 AM IST
- Jaya Bachchan's video has gone viral and netizens are slamming Bachchan for being snobbish and rude
Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan have again come under the spotlight for a negative reason. A video of her has gone viral and netizens are slamming Bachchan for being snobbish and rude.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's siter publication, Jaya Bachchan who recently attended the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, was papped arriving at the venue. On seeing that photographers clicked her pictures, she questioned them about their organisations.
In the video, Jaya Bachchan is seen walking inside the venue in a pink salwar along with Nanda. As a paparazzo took a tumble while clicking them, she was seen saying, "serves you well." She added, “I hope you double and fall".
On noticing the camera, Jaya is seen pointing a finger at them. She said, “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)" She went on to say, “Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (From media house do you belong to)?"
After some paps called them part of Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani, Jaya appeared confused. “What? Who? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this)?" As soon they said they were 'paparazzi, she ignored them and walked towards the entrance gate of the event.
As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, one Twitter user commented, "Why do you guys even cover her? She is always so rude! Just don’t give her importance." “Y she has soo much of attitude," added another one.
Jaya Bachchan shares a close bond with Nanda. She is currently seen on Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, alongside her and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. On the latest episode of the podcast, Jaya revealed that her grandson Agastya Nanda watches ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ often and even makes fun of Jaya.
