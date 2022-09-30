Watch | Joe Biden again looking lost on stage, netizens says ‘This is sad’

After addressing the event, Joe Biden turned to leave, but he stopped, and again turned right towards the gathering and shook hands with the people. He was heard saying “Thank you” after concluding his speech.
In yet another incident, US President Joe Biden looked almost lost on stage after delivering his speech at the office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday.
After addressing the event, Biden turned to leave, but he stopped, and again turned right towards the gathering and shook hands with the people. He was heard saying “Thank you" after concluding his speech.
The RNC Research posted a 12-second video clip on its official Twitter handle, in which it was seen that a FEMA official who was standing on Biden's right side is heard calling “Mr President" when he left the stage and turned towards the crowd, but he ignored her voice.
He then entered the space where other people were sitting, to meet them. It can also be seen that one of the official also followed him to the gathering. Take a look at the video,
The video was shared on Thursday, September 29 on RNC Research's official Twitter handle. Since then, it has garnered more than three million views and numerous reactions in the comment box.
One user said, “This is just sad now. It's like watching your grandfather walk into a room with a puzzled look on his face, having no idea what he went in there to do."
“I only hope he makes a speech everyday. His exits are sheer entertainment.. who can make a video mashup of all them," another wrote.
A third user also commented, “This is tragic. We can talk politics and whether or not he is fit to hold the office, but after seeing clip after clip of scenes like these, it should break our hearts. Unquestionably, I am a conservative, but these scenes sadden me."
"Look at that - he went over to thank the people working hard," one more wrote.
