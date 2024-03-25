Watch: Kangana Ranaut reacts after BJP fields Bollywood actor from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, ‘If they choose me…’
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut will contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted for the first time after being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Exxtending wishes on the occasion of Holi 2024, she called Mandi her “janmabhoomi" or birthplace.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message