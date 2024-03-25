Active Stocks
Watch: Kangana Ranaut reacts after BJP fields Bollywood actor from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, ‘If they choose me…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut will contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut will contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Kangana Ranaut will contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted for the first time after being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Exxtending wishes on the occasion of Holi 2024, she called Mandi her “janmabhoomi" or birthplace.

“This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate. If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda," she told newswire ANI.

“BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign," she added.

On March 24, the BJP released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Kangana Ranaut’s name featured in the list. 

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur has said that he is confident about Kangana’s massive victory.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story says, 'I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party.'
Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story says, 'I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party.' (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

"The field of politics might be new for her but I have seen that she has brought laurels to Himachal in whatever field she has worked in. She has a bold image and a clear stand on 'Hinduvadi image'. I am confident that she will handle things in politics in a fantastic manner. I am confident that she will register a massive victory," ANI quoted him as saying.

Kangana Ranaut’s old tweet

In March 2021, when a user on X (then Twitter) speculated that the actor would contest the by-election from Mandi, Kangana responded by calling the user a “small fry", and said she wanted to “be the Queen" in a more complex state.

"I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks," she tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
