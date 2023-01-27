Home / News / India /  Watch | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai snatches mic when seer criticises Bengaluru's civic issues
A video has gone viral of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wherein the CM was seen taking away the mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event.

As soon as the seer started criticisng Bengaluru's civic body on Thursday, the CM snatched the mic from him.

CM said that he isn't the one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

