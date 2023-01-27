Watch | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai snatches mic when seer criticises Bengaluru's civic issues1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:17 AM IST
- CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he isn't the one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems
A video has gone viral of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wherein the CM was seen taking away the mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×