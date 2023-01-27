A video has gone viral of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wherein the CM was seen taking away the mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event.

As soon as the seer started criticisng Bengaluru's civic body on Thursday, the CM snatched the mic from him.

CM said that he isn't the one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM takes mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event to respond to his criticism on civic issues in Bengaluru, y'day



CM said that he isn't one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems pic.twitter.com/R3v3rAhfJz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)