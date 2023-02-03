A student in Kerala has become a new social media sensation for his football talent. News agency PI reported that a class 6 student of Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, Malappuram has scored a back-heeled goal in a football match.

Anshid and his stunning back-heeled goal are both trending big on social media at present.

A cross from the left wing was received by Anshid who jumped and found the back of the net with a jaw-dropping back-heeled shot, with his feet in the air.

His coach Imdad Kottaparamban shot a video of the ball screaming past the goalkeeper and bulging the net.

The video clip eventually made it to the official web page of the Indian Super League, after the coach put it on social media.

The video went viral within seconds of being uploaded on social media. Ministers V Sivankutty and Ahmed Devarkov also posted the video on their official Facebook pages.

The clip has, so far, logged 1.21 likes on Instagram alone. The post was flooded with high praise for the emerging football star.

On the clip of his stunning legwork making it to the ISL's web page, a shy Anshid said he wishes to become an even better player at the professional level in the future.