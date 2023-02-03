Watch | Kerala's Class 6 boy stuns with his back-heeled goal
- Anshid and his stunning back-heeled goal are both trending big on social media at present
A student in Kerala has become a new social media sensation for his football talent. News agency PI reported that a class 6 student of Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, Malappuram has scored a back-heeled goal in a football match.
