Watch: Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjoy Roy’s close associate runs and reaches CBI office

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: Durga Devi, the mother-in-law of accused Sanjoy Roy, suggested that others might be involved in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, asserting that civic volunteer Roy could not have acted alone.

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjoy Roy's close associate runs and reaches CBI office
Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjoy Roy’s close associate runs and reaches CBI office

Kolkata doctor rape case: A close associate of accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was seen entering the CBI's Salt Lake office on Tuesday. The man clad in a blue shirt avoided the reporters as he made his way through a rain-soaked pavement leading up to the CBI office.

Earlier, Durga Devi, the mother-in-law of accused Sanjoy Roy, suggested that others might be involved in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, asserting that civic volunteer Roy could not have acted alone.

Also Read | SC warns against revealing identity of Kolkata rape victim —Know punishment

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Durga Devi recounted her daughter's troubled experience with Sanjoy Roy, revealing a strained relationship marked by violence.

She noted that Roy had previously caused her daughter to miscarry and had been violent towards her, leading to a police complaint. "Initially, things were fine for six months, but when she was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage and physically assaulted her, which led to a police report. My daughter remained unwell, and I covered all her medical expenses," Durga Devi said.

Also Read | ‘Horrific’, ‘animal-like instinct,’ SC slams Mamata Banerjee govt. on Kol horror

Expressing her disdain, Durga Devi declared, "Sanjoy was not good. Punish him as you see fit, but I won’t discuss the crime further. He could not have done it alone."

The rape and murder of the RG Kar Hospital trainee doctor has sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, demanding justice and severe punishment for the accused.

Taking suo moto cognizance, Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned West Bengal police over various issues, including delay in filing the First Information Report, delay in handing over the body to family and alleged failure to protect women, doctors, during a mob attack at RG Kar Medical College.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case accused ‘thrashed wife, caused miscarriage’: Relative

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been authorized to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested suspect. On August 18, the CBI team performed a 3D laser mapping of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's emergency ward in Kolkata.

Additionally, the West Bengal government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital from January 2021 to the present.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:51 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWatch: Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjoy Roy’s close associate runs and reaches CBI office

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue