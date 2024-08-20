Kolkata doctor rape case: A close associate of accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was seen entering the CBI's Salt Lake office on Tuesday. The man clad in a blue shirt avoided the reporters as he made his way through a rain-soaked pavement leading up to the CBI office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Durga Devi recounted her daughter's troubled experience with Sanjoy Roy, revealing a strained relationship marked by violence.

She noted that Roy had previously caused her daughter to miscarry and had been violent towards her, leading to a police complaint. "Initially, things were fine for six months, but when she was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage and physically assaulted her, which led to a police report. My daughter remained unwell, and I covered all her medical expenses," Durga Devi said.

Expressing her disdain, Durga Devi declared, "Sanjoy was not good. Punish him as you see fit, but I won’t discuss the crime further. He could not have done it alone."

The rape and murder of the RG Kar Hospital trainee doctor has sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, demanding justice and severe punishment for the accused.

Taking suo moto cognizance, Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned West Bengal police over various issues, including delay in filing the First Information Report, delay in handing over the body to family and alleged failure to protect women, doctors, during a mob attack at RG Kar Medical College.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been authorized to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested suspect. On August 18, the CBI team performed a 3D laser mapping of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's emergency ward in Kolkata.

Additionally, the West Bengal government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital from January 2021 to the present.