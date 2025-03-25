Watch: Kunal Kamra mocks Sudha Murty’s ‘simplicity’ and NRN’s 70-hour workweek push in his controversial show

Kunal Kamra Row: Among the subjects that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra touched on in his now-controversial Mumbai show, Naya Bharat, is a humorous take on author and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty and her simplicity.

Kunal Kamra also jibes billionaire businessman, Infosys co-founder and Sudha Murty's husband, Narayana Murthy, for his 70-hour workweek suggestion in the show.

‘Jo ameer hojate hai aur so middle class hone ki acting karte hai, unme see ek mahan aurat hai, uska naam hai Sudha Murty. Simplicity ki moorat hai who. Uska wohi claim hai ki mein simple hun. Aur usne apni simplicty pe pachaas kitaab likhi hai….har kitaab ka point yeahi hai ki woh simple hai. (Among the rich people who pretend to be middle class is a great lady, Sudha Murty. She is an embodiment of simplicity. That’s her claim. She has written 50 books on her simplicity…each book's theme is that I am simple)," Kamra says in the show available on YouTube.

The ‘Naya Bharat’ show by Kunal Kamra has stirred a political row for its apparent ‘gaddar’ (traitor) jibe at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The workers of Shiv Sena (Shinde), the faction of the party that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde heads, allegedly ransacked the Habitat studio at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Mumbai's Khar, demanding police action against Kunal Kamra.

Kamra, without naming Shinde in the 45-minute show, makes an indirect reference to Shinde's 2022 rebellion against the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, along with several MLAs, by moving to Assam's Guwahati, distancing himself from the party - the united Shiv Sena.

Sudha Murthy, 74, is an educator, author, philanthropist and founder-chairperson of the non-profit Infosys Foundation. In 2024, Murty was nominated as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, for her contribution to social work and education. Her books have been published in Kannada, Marathi and English.

When Sudha Murthy buys mangoes Kamra then narrates a fictional story where Murthy a Mango-seller sells her Mangoes at cheaper rates that he sells to a lady in corporate attire. Murthy, in the story narrated in English by Kamra, then asks the mango seller why he sold mangoes at cheaper rates to her. “ Are we …. Will anyone ask the shopkeeper why he is selling stuff at cheaper rates?” asks Kamra.

“I simply went to the Mango seller and he told me that the lady had a modern corporate job in this international company called Infosys. Now you understand why Narayan Murthy wants you to work for 70 hours a week….” Kamra says.

“Narayana Murthy bola mein ghar ke bahar hun.. (Narayan Murty must be saying I will stay out of the house," says Kamra.

Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman and one of the seven co-founders of Infosys, is Sudha Murthy's husband. He first pushed 70-hour workweek suggestion, urging young people to embrace hard work for the betterment of India.

Last week, Sudha Murthy justified her husband's 70-hour workweek suggestion.

“Listening to Sudha Murthy's stories is like… she was the mother-in-law of the whole UK. What kind of simplicity is this? She is in Rajya Sabha simply.” said Kamra, invoking former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Narayan and Sudha Murthy.