Ladakh has created a Guinness Book of the world record by organising the world's highest half-marathon on a frozen lake.

The Union Territory conducted its maiden 21-km running event in sub-zero temperature at 13,862 feet high on Pangong-Tso lake on Monday.

The 700-square km Pangong lake, which is spread across the Indian and China border, records a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius during winter, making the saltwater lake frozen with ice.

The record-breaking half-marathon started in Lukung and ended at Maan village. As many as 75 people participated in the four-hour-long marathon.

#WATCH | The famous Pangong Tso in Ladakh on 20th February hosted the first-ever frozen lake half-marathon



It has entered in Guinness Book of World Records for the world's highest frozen lake marathon pic.twitter.com/jtxgLvPTR2 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Named as the 'Last Run' to remind the people about climate change and the need to save the Himalayas, the marathon was organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tourism Department, Ladakh, and Leh district administration.

Besides, the marathon was also aimed at promoting sustainable winter tourism in border villages of eastern Ladakh to generate livelihood opportunities for residents, especially in winter which is part of 'vibrant village programme' announced by the central government.

The run was flagged off by Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC (Leh) Tashi Gyalson. Five energy stations were set up along the route, consisting of energy drinks, medical teams, and oxygen support, along with mobile ambulances.

The district development commissioner said all the participants underwent six-day acclimatisation -- four days in Leh and two in Pangong -- in accordance with the SOPs decided by the district administration. The participants were also subjected to a medical examination to ensure that they were fit for running.

All medical centres along the route were equipped with trained personnel and equipment to tackle any medical emergencies, Suse said, adding the event saw active support from Indian Army and ITBP in terms of medical support and logistics.

After the successful conclusion of the event, the runners were felicitated with medals and certificates, while cash prizes were also given to first, second, and third-place finishers in both men's and women's categories.