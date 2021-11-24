Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a video of him driving a jeep, that he says is the first vehicle that he bought years ago.

"I drove my first vehicle after years. In this world, everyone is a driver in one or the other form. May the car of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along," he wrote, while sharing a video of him driving the jeep.

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया।



इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है।



आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

In a separate event, the Rashtriya Janata Dal national president said the decision to repeal the three farm laws was the Centre's defeat and the crushing of its arrogance.

Addressing an event organised by the party "6 Tone Lalten," Yadav said, "I congratulate the farmers of the country who struggled for so long and died for the cause. Today they have won and the Central government has lost. Arrogance has been crushed. Until the government declares a guarantee on MSP, the protest will not stop. The labourers will also benefit from this."

The RJD chief accused the Nitish Kumar government of "robbery" after the assembly elections in Bihar and asserted that his party will return to power in the upcoming election in the state.

He also warned the central government of protests if the law on the Minimum Support Price is not enacted.

"If they do not make a law on MSP, then the RJD will protest," he said.

Regarding the reduction in petrol prices, he alleged that the Centre is doing this keeping the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in mind.

"The price of petrol and diesel went past ₹100. There are elections in UP and Punjab, so they have reduced them by ₹5. What will happen with a reduction of ₹5?" he said.

Yadav expressed confidence that his party will return to power in Bihar in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav in the fodder scam case.

The former Bihar CM, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January.

