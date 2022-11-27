WATCH | Lalu Yadav's daughter pens 'emotional tweet' ahead of Kidney transplant

WATCH | Lalu Yadav's daughter pens 'emotional tweet' ahead of Kidney transplant1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
- Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has intended to donate one of her kidneys to her ailing father
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is suffering from kidney disease on Sunday left for Singapore for treatment.
As per the family members, Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has intended to donate one of her kidneys to her ailing father.
Ahead of the kidney transplant, Acharya took to Twitter and penned emotional lines for the RJD supremo.
Acharya, who lives in Singapore, wrote, "Every moment is filled with happiness when you are with your father. He taught me how to overcome every hardship and has helped the poor, deprived, and exploited".
Lalu's daughter also tweeted the video of her father arriving in Singapore.
The clip shows Lalu Yadav arriving in a wheelchair at the Singapore airport accompanied by his other daughter Misa Bharti.
The former union minister is seen wrapped in a white shawl.
Earlier this month, Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "My mother and father are like God to me. I can do anything for them. Messages - wishing us well - from all of you have made me even stronger. I express my gratitude whole-heartedly towards all of you".
She further added: "I am getting this special love from all of you. I am emotional".
In her Twitter thread, Acharya further wrote: “It will be my good fortune if I can do anything for the father who gave me voice… who is everything to me. Parents are no less than God for children. Serving them is the duty of all children. " Further adding that her contribution is “nothing more than a piece of flesh", she said, “I hope everything goes well so that he can represent your voice tomorrow."
Prasad, a convict in many fodder scam cases who is out on bail, needed permission from the court to visit abroad.
The surgery will reportedly take place on December 5.
