Watch: Landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, blocks Bagipul-Jaon road

Watch: Landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, blocks Bagipul-Jaon road2 min read . 08:53 PM IST
No loss of life and property has been reported so far
No loss of life and property has been reported so far
A landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday. As a result, the Bagipul-Jaon road got blocked following the incident.
A landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday. As a result, the Bagipul-Jaon road got blocked following the incident.
No loss of life and property has been reported so far, reported news agency ANI.
No loss of life and property has been reported so far, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, in another incident of landslide reported from the state, six labourers were injured after a landslide struck a petrol station construction site near Kangra Flour Mill on the Kangra-Tanda road on Monday night.
Meanwhile, in another incident of landslide reported from the state, six labourers were injured after a landslide struck a petrol station construction site near Kangra Flour Mill on the Kangra-Tanda road on Monday night.
Following the incident that took place at 9.10 pm, the labourers were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from where one of the seriously injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said the police.
Following the incident that took place at 9.10 pm, the labourers were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from where one of the seriously injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said the police.
The landslide occurred at the site where land was being excavated for the construction of a petrol pump and as per sources, the fields above the petrol pump site were filled with water for paddy plantation and may have triggered the landslide.
The landslide occurred at the site where land was being excavated for the construction of a petrol pump and as per sources, the fields above the petrol pump site were filled with water for paddy plantation and may have triggered the landslide.
Among the injured labourers, four are from West Bengal and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
Among the injured labourers, four are from West Bengal and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh recently triggered flash floods at Sangla Valley in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. There was no report of any injury or damage to infrastructure.
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh recently triggered flash floods at Sangla Valley in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. There was no report of any injury or damage to infrastructure.
Incessant rains have been lashing various parts of Himachal Pradesh for weeks now, causing landslides and flood-like situations at some places.
Incessant rains have been lashing various parts of Himachal Pradesh for weeks now, causing landslides and flood-like situations at some places.
Earlier this month, four people drowned in the Parvati river, while two others died in Kullu and Shimla in flash floods.
Earlier this month, four people drowned in the Parvati river, while two others died in Kullu and Shimla in flash floods.
Last year on July 28, at least 15 people were killed, including 10 in Lahaul-Spiti and five in Kullu, in flash floods due to heavy rain.
Last year on July 28, at least 15 people were killed, including 10 in Lahaul-Spiti and five in Kullu, in flash floods due to heavy rain.
On July 9, Himachal Pradesh, which is prone to natural disasters, got its first own disaster response force (SDRF) to deal with such eventualities.
On July 9, Himachal Pradesh, which is prone to natural disasters, got its first own disaster response force (SDRF) to deal with such eventualities.
The Himachal Pradesh Police has drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF. The Kangra district administration has transferred 11.5 acres near Dharamshala for setting up the SDRF station, which will comprise 64 police personnel. The SDRF headquarters in Kangra has been temporarily set up in Palampur and will be headed by a deputy superintendent of police.
The Himachal Pradesh Police has drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF. The Kangra district administration has transferred 11.5 acres near Dharamshala for setting up the SDRF station, which will comprise 64 police personnel. The SDRF headquarters in Kangra has been temporarily set up in Palampur and will be headed by a deputy superintendent of police.