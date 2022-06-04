Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday. The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday, only a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

As per the post-mortem report, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.



He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May. pic.twitter.com/q0HA5Nzo80 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Moose Wala family

Meanwhile, amid the protest, the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the family yesterday. Locals have been protesting against Mann's visit to the singer's residence. Owing to this, heavy police security was deployed outside the residence as Mann reached the Moosa village to express his condolences to the family.

Notably, his body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. The report further stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

During the attack, Sidhu Moose Wala was not hit on the face, while the rest of his body was seen with injuries and bullets. At the same time, it has also been told in the post-mortem report that Moose Wala's right side of ribs were broken, and the liver was torn.

On the day of the incident, some people said that when Sidhu was pulled out of the vehicle after being hit by bullets, he was breathing. People say that it took about 10 to 15 minutes to get him out of the car, during which Sidhu was breathing.

It is worth mentioning that during the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala, gangsters had fired about 20-30 bullets, after which he was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said that the singer died before he was taken to the hospital. They said while the incident took place on 5.25 pm and the police got information at 5.50 pm.