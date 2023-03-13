Watch: Level 3 fire breaks out in Mumbai's Malad area

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has noted that the fire in Anand nagar, Appa pada, Malad East has reached level 3. There have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation at the spot. One dead body has been recovered & was sent to hospital, enquiry of any injured and missing persons is in progress: BMC