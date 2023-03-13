Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Watch: Level 3 fire breaks out in Mumbai's Malad area

Watch: Level 3 fire breaks out in Mumbai's Malad area

1 min read . 09:40 PM IST ANI
(Screen grab from video)

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the shanties of a slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

A level-three fire broke out inside the Appapada slums in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.

The flames erupted inside the slums at 4.52pm, following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has noted that the fire in Anand nagar, Appa pada, Malad East has reached level 3. There have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation at the spot. One dead body has been recovered & was sent to hospital, enquiry of any injured and missing persons is in progress: BMC

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

