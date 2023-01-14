A low-intensity avalanche on 14 January hit the Sarbal area in Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir, where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) was having workshop.
According to details, No casualties were reported as of yet and everyone is safe. Meanwhile, state police and SDRF are monitoring the situation.
Earlier in the day, a avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. However, no loss of life or damage to property was heard.
The officials had already issued avalanche warning for 12 districts including Bandipora after moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.
The avalanche hit Jurniyal village of Gurez this afternoon but there was no damage, the officials said.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.
"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.
Apart from this, the officials said that avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours.
The officials have advised people to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.
On Thursday, two labourers from Kishtwar died when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.
