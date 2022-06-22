WATCH: Luggage moved out of CM Thackeray's residence amid Maharashtra political crisis2 min read . 09:50 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray offered to quit as Maharashtra CM and said he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is moving out of 'Varsha', the official residence of the CM in South Mumbai, and going back to his private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday.
However, Raut clarified that Thackeray will remain the chief minister of the state and is not resigning from his post. "We will prove our majority on the floor of the House if required," said the Sena's chief spokesperson.
He rejected reports that NCP president Sharad Pawar had asked Thackeray to make Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde the CM to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. “Pawar did not give any advice to Thackeray and instead said the MVA will fight the political crisis together till the end," Raut said.
Earlier this evening, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accompanied by Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrived at the Mumbai residence of Uddhav Thackeray.
After the conclusion of the meeting which lasted around an hour, NCP leader Supriya Sule displayed a thumbs up and the CM came out to greet his supporters.
Earlier today rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that it was essential for the party for its survival to get out of the "unnatural alliance" and asserted that only the constituent parties benefitted during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in the state.
"In the last two and a half years, MVA The government benefited only the constituent parties. It's essential to get out of the unnatural alliance for the survival of the party. Decisions need to be taken now in the interest of Maharashtra," tweeted Shinde.
Shinde's remarks came a short while after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook address in which he said that he was ready to step down if the rebel MLAs came forward and tell him on his face that they do not have the trust in him.
"If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri," Thackeray said.
"I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers," he added.
Thackeray said it is not about numbers but how many are against him and he will leave if even one person or MLA is against him.
"If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me," he said.
