Awali village, situated near the Chulband River in Maharashtra, continues to witness the dangerous journey undertaken by its young residents as they make their way to school each day. In the absence of educational facilities beyond the fourth grade within the village, children are compelled to cross the overcrowded river in boats to reach the Soni Village school, which offers classes from fifth grade onwards.

The hazardous nature of this daily commute is further exacerbated during the monsoon season, when the river swells and floods, causing students to miss school due to the treacherous conditions. The construction of a bridge spanning the Chulband River was initiated six months ago, but progress has been slow, leaving the children and villagers in a precarious situation. Also Read: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in 10 states, issues yellow alert for Maharashtra Bhagat Gaike, a primary teacher from Awali village, expressed concern over the risks involved in this daily transportation ordeal. He revealed that approximately 100-150 individuals, including 30-40 students, rely on boats for their commute.

The inherent dangers of this mode of transportation, coupled with the adverse impact of inclement weather, further compound the difficulties faced by the villagers, ANI reported.

"The movement happens through boats and hence a lot of risk is involved...The movement of students is reduced during rain. We also face several problems using boats. There is a risk to life as well. Every day there is a movement of around 100-150 people and apart from this around 30-40 students also cross it...," ANI quoted teacher Bhagwat Gayke as saying.

Mayur Meshram, a ninth-grade student, shared his fears regarding the daily river crossing, emphasizing the risk and the toll it takes on his clothing. Despite the challenges, Meshram, like many other students, is determined to undertake this arduous journey in order to pursue his education.

The pressing need for a bridge to alleviate the plight of the villagers has become increasingly evident. The completion of the bridge would not only ensure safe and convenient access to educational institutions but also offer improved connectivity for the local community.

As the monsoon season sweeps across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigarh, extending the warning until July 18.

This serves as a reminder of the urgency surrounding the implementation of infrastructure projects, such as the Chulband River bridge, to mitigate the hardships faced by residents during challenging weather conditions.

(With ANI inputs)

