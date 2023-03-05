Watch: Mahindra Scorpio's humorous reply to sunroof leak claim2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 06:33 PM IST
- In the video posted by the Mahindra Scorpio N, one can see that the SUV was driven to the under of the waterfall to counter the previous video, wherein the owner had claimed that the sunroof is leaking and water is seeping inside the vehicle.
A Mahindra Scorpio's video that became viral few days ago has now received a witty response from the official account of Mahindra Scorpio on Twitter. the video which showed a Mahindra Scorpio N being drove up to a waterfall, was claimed to have a leaky roof by the driver.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×