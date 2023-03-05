A Mahindra Scorpio's video that became viral few days ago has now received a witty response from the official account of Mahindra Scorpio on Twitter. the video which showed a Mahindra Scorpio N being drove up to a waterfall, was claimed to have a leaky roof by the driver.

In the video posted by the Mahindra Scorpio N, one can see that the SUV was driven to the under of the waterfall to counter the previous video, wherein the owner had claimed that the sunroof is leaking and water is seeping inside the vehicle.

However, Mahindra Scorpio's official Twitter account imitated the act by the previous video and wrote, "Just another day under the waterfall for the Scorpio N."

In a bid to counter the previous rider's claim, Mahindra fitted the Scorpio N with cameras inside. The video captured shows that not a single drop of water leaked inside the car. The company also added a disclaimer which said that the video was created under professional guidance.

See the video here

Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N. pic.twitter.com/MMDq4tqVSS — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) March 4, 2023

The post has amassed over 5.2 lakh views and two thousand likes.

"The message is loud and clear. Perfect reply to the recent controversy. Well played, team @anandmahindra," commented a user.

"Your advertising and management team deserves applause for their innovation and professionalism. This response is just awesome," added a second person.

A third person said, "Instead of apologising to the person who had suffered damages due to fake "PDIs" and poor fitment, mahindra spends time and money countering that customer with this video. wow!! And its amazing how people are defending the company here."

"This is called fearlessness, The Brand and the Car, inspiration for many," added a fourth user.

"We shall soon see all Scorpio drivers queuing near waterfalls to test their vehicles," remarked another user.

"The confidence these guys have on their car is unreal, way to go Mahindra!" said an internet user.

Another person said, "Someone with vested interests would have done the earlier leaking video."