WATCH: Mamata Banerjee does a ‘warm-up’ jog in saree and white slippers at London’s Hyde Park

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen jogging at London's Hyde Park in her signature white saree and slippers. In a series of photos and videos posted by Trinamool Congress leader on X, Banerjee can be seen walking around London from Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park, along with other officials.

Opting for her classic white slippers, and a white saree with a green border, Banerjee can be seen wearing a shawl and a cardigan too while taking a stroll through the city.

Watch here:

Another video posted by Ghosh shows Banerjee doing what he described as a ‘back walk’, accompanied by her entourage.

In another series of photographs posted by Ghosh, Banerjee continues with her ‘warm up’ sessions at the Hyde Park, along with a ‘morning walk’ in front of the Buckingham Palace. Ghosh wrote on X, "According to the Chief Minister, today it is not a walk, but a warm-up".

Mamata Banerjee's UK visit On March 22, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee left for the United Kingdom as part of an official visit aimed at strengthening Bengal's ties with Britain. She attended a programme at the Indian High Commission in London on March 24, and is scheduled to attend a government-to-government (G2G) programme on March 26, and another such event at Oxford University on March 27.

She will also meet industrialists on March 25 to seek investments for the state.

This will be her second visit to the UK as the chief minister. The first one was in November 2017.

Talking about Bengal's relationship with Britain, she wrote, "Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present.

Before the day’s engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London’s timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution – values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart.

With a packed itinerary ahead, I look forward to deepening Bengal’s engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties."

For Mamata, not the first jog in a saree In September, 2023, the Bengal CM was spotted jogging in a white saree and slippers in Spain's Madrid. She had called it a “refreshing morning”. “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energize you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!” she posted on Instagram.

In another video, Banerjee was seen playing a tune on a box-shaped musical instrument installed in a Madrid park. Posting the video on Instagram she said, "Music is forever; Music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die."