Watch | Man confronts Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on stage in Hyderabad

The General Secretary said that CM Sarma would arrive for the event this evening and is scheduled to leave on Friday as they have asked him to pay a visit to Khairatabad Ganesh. "We have also asked him to visit Khairatabad Ganesh, so we believe he will accept to see the tallest Ganesh idol, Khairatabad Ganesh. He will come on the evening of September 8 and leave on September 9.