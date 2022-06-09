Watch: Man meets a friend while paragliding, netizens exclaim shock and wonder

Watch: Man meets a friend while paragliding, netizens exclaim shock and wonder2 min read . 05:12 PM IST
Twitter user Paul Nelson's video that he posted on Twitter has gone viral, where one can see him para-gliding with a black vulture.
Taking a tour with friends in the air while paragliding wouldn't be an out of the world experience, would it?
However, if one of them decided to hitch-hike while you were para-gliding would be a treat to the eyes, an experience to remember.
Watch the video here
The video has been seen more than 15.2 million times.
The video, probably taken by Nelson himself, has Nelson para-gliding over a thick green canopy when a black vulture calmly lands onto his feet and later Nelson is seen caressing it.
The bird is seen adjusting its flight in the air by moving the rear part of its body (or the tail) up-down and right-left.
The video engulfs both thrill and calm that shows the black vulture and the man's camaraderie along and the lush green canopy in the background.
A Twitter user informed that there is a sport called ‘Parahawking’ which involves paragliding with falconry. The birds are trained to ride with paragliders, the user said.
“Magical. Peak life. Could not ever have a better experience," wrote one user. “That is a once in a lifetime event. That is amazing," said another.
A third user added, “Pretty sure that bird was assessing snackability right there. But WHAT a moment. Awesome."
“Don't know how often that happens but how very cool to experience something like that. Of course, the altitude alone would be mind-blowing," said fourth.
Meanwhile, another hilarious video featuring a bird went viral a while back. A clip of a bird flying away with a woman's pizza left the internet in stitches. The post also prompted netizens to share their own experiences.
“That happened to one of my sandwiches while sharing the beach with some birds! They were incredibly aggressive, swooping in for the grab while l was getting some water three feet away," said one user.
