In a recent incident that has caught the attention of the public and authorities alike, a man was filmed igniting a beedi within the confines of a Delhi Metro coach. Notably, lighting up a cigarette or beedi in the metro is an act that can lead to legal repercussions.

The incident came to light through a video that has rapidly made rounds on social media platforms. In the footage, a man is seen sitting comfortably in a metro compartment before casually lighting up a beedi and smoking. Also Read: Delhi Metro increases speed to 120kmph on Airport Line. Know how long will it take to reach Delhi airport Initially, his fellow passengers appeared to take no issue with the man's actions. However, towards the end of the clip, one passenger intervenes, seemingly telling the smoker that his actions are not allowed.

In response to this occurrence, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials stressed the implementation of random inspections by flying squads to catch such unacceptable conduct. They encouraged the public to report any similar cases promptly, so as to take immediate action.

The DMRC shared that it consistently monitors activities within metro premises and has mechanisms in place for immediate action against violators.

"We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken," PTI quoted the DMRC statement as saying.

The metro authority also highlighted its ongoing efforts to educate the public on various issues, including etiquette while travelling. They utilise social media platforms as a tool for this awareness campaign.

Some netizens believe that the man may not be aware of the rules and regulations of Delhi Metro. People around him should have informed him about the same instead of capturing the video.

(With PTI inputs)

