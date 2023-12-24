WATCH | Manali traffic congestion continues as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas, New Year
Tourist destination Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed massive traffic congestion on Sunday as people thronged to the hill station causing slow vehicular movement ahead of Christmas and New Year
Tourist destination Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed massive traffic congestion on Sunday as people thronged to the hill station causing slow vehicular movement ahead of Christmas and New Year.
Similarly, a missive massive traffic congestion was also witnessed from Manali to Atal Tunnel. The viral video shared on X shows significant traffic congestion on the route.
Also Read | ‘We would be bankrupt soon, if...’ Anand Mahindra on Noida boy's social media post
Traffic snarls are very common every year in the region during this time as Manali is a favourite tourist destination and a large number of people visit this place especially during the winter hoping to experience snowfall and spend quality time with friends and family during the festive season.
Also Read | Covid-19 JN.1 LIVE: India logs 656 new Covid cases, active cases rise to 3,742
Sharing a post on micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote:
“It is such a terrible day for tourists in India today. Airports are super crowded. Roads everywhere are jammed with traffic of people leaving the cities for holidays… it is worse for the travellers who have a certain idea of what they want from their travels and have spent time and money to be here."
"Holidays are nowadays spent on roads. Jab tak jam khulega chutti khattam (till the traffic gets clearance, holidays will be over)!!," an X user wrote. Another shared, "It was a horrendous wait of over 6hrs. Atal tunnel to Manali today. The shopkeepers were most unfriendly not allowing customers to use their restrooms but want them to watch only...," another user reacted.
Also Read | The worst investment ideas of 2023
Another user wrote, “Best family time together inside the car. Hopefully, some real conversations happen while stranded in this traffic jam."
“This is horrible!!! they must put a stop to this and limit drastically!!" wrote another user.