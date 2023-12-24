Tourist destination Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed massive traffic congestion on Sunday as people thronged to the hill station causing slow vehicular movement ahead of Christmas and New Year. A video of a long queue of vehicles witnessed on roads leading to Manali is going viral on social media. The video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows significant traffic congestion on the route with no relief in sight. Also Read | Govt asks Indian Olympic Association to form panel for running wrestling body Similarly, a missive massive traffic congestion was also witnessed from Manali to Atal Tunnel. The viral video shared on X shows significant traffic congestion on the route. Also Read | ‘We would be bankrupt soon, if...’ Anand Mahindra on Noida boy's social media post

Traffic snarls are very common every year in the region during this time as Manali is a favourite tourist destination and a large number of people visit this place especially during the winter hoping to experience snowfall and spend quality time with friends and family during the festive season.

Sharing a post on micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote:

“It is such a terrible day for tourists in India today. Airports are super crowded. Roads everywhere are jammed with traffic of people leaving the cities for holidays… it is worse for the travellers who have a certain idea of what they want from their travels and have spent time and money to be here."