A video has gone viral on social media where a professor of Manipal University in Karnataka's Udupi district is being called out by a student in class for allegedly calling the latter a ‘terrorist’.
A video has gone viral on social media where a professor of Manipal University in Karnataka's Udupi district is being called out by a student in class for allegedly calling the latter a ‘terrorist’.
The video which seems to have been filmed by a fellow classmate of the student, has caught national attention wherein people are calling out the professor for allegedly verbally attacking a student in a ‘safe space’ of an educational institution.
The video which seems to have been filmed by a fellow classmate of the student, has caught national attention wherein people are calling out the professor for allegedly verbally attacking a student in a ‘safe space’ of an educational institution.
According to several reports, the professor had asked the student his name, and commented, "Oh, you are like Kasab!". This is in reference to Ajmal Kasab, a terrorist accused of killing several people in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
According to several reports, the professor had asked the student his name, and commented, "Oh, you are like Kasab!". This is in reference to Ajmal Kasab, a terrorist accused of killing several people in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
"26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can't joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It's not funny sir, it's not," the student retorted to the professor's remarks.
"26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can't joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It's not funny sir, it's not," the student retorted to the professor's remarks.
"You are just like my son..." the professor replied.
"You are just like my son..." the professor replied.
"Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?" the student replied.
"Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?" the student replied.
The professor said, ‘no’, to which the student said, "Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn't change how you think or how you portray yourself here."
The professor said, ‘no’, to which the student said, "Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn't change how you think or how you portray yourself here."
Following the backlash, Manipal University on Monday shared a statement wherein they informed that the professor has been debarred from taking further classes and the varsity authorities have set up a panel to enquire into the incident.
Following the backlash, Manipal University on Monday shared a statement wherein they informed that the professor has been debarred from taking further classes and the varsity authorities have set up a panel to enquire into the incident.
"The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy," the statement from the university read.
"The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy," the statement from the university read.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.