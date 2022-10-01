Watch: Massive avalanche plunges down trail behind Kedarnath Temple2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 09:59 AM IST
An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Authorities
An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Authorities
Listen to this article
An avalanche occurring behind the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Saturday morning was caught on camera and shared by news agency ANI. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President was quoted by the news agency saying that no damages, human or property, have been reported yet.