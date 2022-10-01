An avalanche occurring behind the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Saturday morning was caught on camera and shared by news agency ANI . The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President was quoted by the news agency saying that no damages, human or property, have been reported yet.

As temperatures continue to soar owing to incessant global warming, glaciers continue to melt and break away faster than anticipated. The giant glacier behind the Kedarnath was broken for the second time since the last month and appeared like a watershed from distance.

"An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple," Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told ANI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay pic.twitter.com/fyi2WofTqZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

Details regarding the status of Yatra are currently awaited.

Earlier the avalanche had occurred in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham on the evening of September 22.

Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.

National Highway (NH)- 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

This comes after it was reported that around 40 passengers of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had been stuck at the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway, as a large portion of the hill fell on the road near Uttarakhand's Najang Tamba village on 24 September.

The route of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which goes via the Najang Tamba village -- which has also been closed due to the blockade.

Uttarakhand has been ridden with flash floods, landslides and other natural disasters leading to massive casualties for locals and tourists who have embarked on the Char Dham Yatra that had been suspended for two years owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 September reviewed the ongoing reconstruction works in Badrinath and Kedarnath through virtual medium and inquired about the progress of the reconstruction works of the temples. The meeting was virtually attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Secretariat.