A massive fire broke out in the market in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Saturday evening.

The fire erupted in one of the hotels located in the main market, which later spread to adjacent shops.

Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze.

Video showed huge damage to shops in the market.

Sonamarg, a famous resort town, is one of the popular tourist destinations.

Reacting to the fire incident, Ganderbal fire and emergency services in-charge Ghulam Hassan said that 40–45 shops were affected in the fire.

"The fire is under control... No fire extinguishers were installed in the shops and restaurants... We kept on asking them to install fire extinguishers. Six to seven fire tenders are on the spot...40-45 shops have been involved in the fire," ANI quoted Hassan as saying.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he is deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market.

"My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need,” said Chief Minister's offce.

My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses, said Abdullah, adding, “In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery.”

Meanwhile, winter chill continues to grip Srinagar.

Despite the chill, tourists are flocking to the region, enjoying the weather and the scenic views that winter brings to the picturesque valley.

"The feeling is great, the atmosphere is good, there is no trouble of any kind. People are enjoying," reported ANI quoting a tourist.

A few days ago, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed fresh snowfall, particularly in the higher reaches of the hills.