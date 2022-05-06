WATCH: Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in Navi Mumbai, 3 industrial units gutted1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
- The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A fire broke out at a rubber factory at Pawne industrial area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said. At least three industrial units in Pawne MIDC area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai were destroyed in the fire, news agency PTI quoted officials.
A fire broke out at a rubber factory at Pawne industrial area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said. At least three industrial units in Pawne MIDC area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai were destroyed in the fire, news agency PTI quoted officials.
Watch the video here
Watch the video here
There were no reports of anyone getting injured and fire-fighting was still underway, they said.
There were no reports of anyone getting injured and fire-fighting was still underway, they said.
Fire fighting vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot.
Fire fighting vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot.
The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit. Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.
The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit. Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.
Personnel from the Turbhe police station have been deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official
Personnel from the Turbhe police station have been deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official