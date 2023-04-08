In a recent case of accidental fire, a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area of Delhi was engulfed in clouds of flames after a massive fire broke out at the godown on Saturday. As of now, no casualty has been reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/l2cq2RnYKO — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Fire brigade team reached on the spot and is trying to douse the fire. Twenty five fire tenders of fire brigade reached on the spot to control the situation. Several fire brigade personnel were seen controlling the fire to avert any loss of live and damage of property in the godown.