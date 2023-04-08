Watch: Massive fire engulfs plastic godown in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:01 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Tikri Kalan area of New Delhi. Fire brigade team reached on the spot to control the fire. As of now, no casualty has been reported
In a recent case of accidental fire, a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area of Delhi was engulfed in clouds of flames after a massive fire broke out at the godown on Saturday. As of now, no casualty has been reported.
