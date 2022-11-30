Watch: Massive protests near Punjab CM's house, cops resort to cane-charging

Watch: Massive protests near Punjab CM's house, cops resort to cane-charging1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
- The protesters, who had gathered at the Patiala Bypass, had started marching towards the Chief Minister's rented accommodation around 3 pm
The Punjab Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge after a massive protest broke outside of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's rented accommodation in Sangrur. Mazdoor Union people had been marching towards the Punjab CM's house demanding an increase of minimum daily wages.
A video was recorded which shows the Punjab Police which shows the cops lathi-charging on the protesters who has congregated outside the CM's house
According to reports, the labourers had demanded an increase of minimum daily wages to ₹700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community.
Reports have further suggested that the protesters want 33% representation for Dalits in village cooperative societies, increase in recompense for land acquisition, relief for farmers suffering due to cattle deaths from lumpy skin disease and compensation for crop damage.
The protesters were demonstrating under the Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha flag, a holistic front of eight labour unions. Reports have stated that the agricultural labourers had gathered near Patiala - Bathinda road in Sangrur in the morning and later around 3pm, they marched towards the chief minister's rented accommodation.
When they reached outside the private colony, where Mann's residence is located, the police started using force on them and also resorted to the lathi-charge.
According to Hindustan Times, Sangrur superintendent of police (SP) Manpreet Singh led the cane-charging and was caught hitting protestors in videos. He can be seen hitting protesters and directing other cops in the videos.
President of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee Mukesh Malaud said, “Earlier the chief minister had given a meeting to us but later he refused to meet us. Now, we are forced to protest to raise our demands."
"No lathicharge was done, and the protest is going on in a peaceful manner. An aggressive faction of protestors indulged in a scuffle, which was later controlled by the police. We have taken cognizance of their demands" SSP Sangrur refuted the claims.
Notably, CM Bhagwant Mann is in Gujarat, campaigning for the assembly elections that begin on 1 December. The Aam aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the protests are being backed by the BJP. The ruling party in Gujarat, AAP leaders said, is under pressure by the AAP campaign and this is their way of hitting back.
