Watch | Massive tornado hits Punjab village; 2nd tornado in a week1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM IST
The tornado damaged 30 houses, over one dozen people have got injured and agricultural lands have also been damaged
A video of a massive tornado in Punjab has gone viral. It was the second tornado in a week that hit a village in Punjab's Fazilka district. According to media reports, the tornado damaged 30 houses, over one dozen people have got injured and agricultural lands have also been damaged. Fortunately, no loss of lives has been reported.
