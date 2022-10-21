Watch: Massive traffic jam seen at Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of Diwali

Watch: Massive traffic jam seen at Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of Diwali1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
With the beginning of Diwali weekend, a large traffic jam was seen at Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Friday
With the onset of Diwali weekend, massive traffic congestion was seen on the Sarhaul border at Delhi Gurugram expressway on Friday.l
In a video of the traffic snarl shared by ANI on Twitter, the traffic commotion was visible with vehicle drivers honking out of frustration.
Notably, with the beginning of the three-day-long festive break, most of the working professionals are heading toward their homes. An overwhelming flow of vehicles in the evening ultimately led to traffic jams on the highway.
In the video, it is visible how massive trucks, buses, and four-wheel vehicles are moving at a snail's pace because of the traffic. The two wheeler drivers were seen sliding through spaces between cars and trucks to move a little faster. However, honking remained constant throughout the video.
With a large number of people commuting daily between Delhi and Gurugram, long traffic jam is a routine on the highway during peak hours. From the removal of the Gurugram toll tax to the addition of more lanes, concerned agencies have opted for several solutions to improve the traffic congestion at the key route linking Gurugram and Delhi.
To provide a viable solution to the problem, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram also formed a committee last year. The key task of the committee was to formulate a strategy that would reduce traffic jam on the highway. However, the Delhi Gurugram expressway continues to face regular traffic jams and is the worst hit in case of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.
