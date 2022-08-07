Everybody is concerned about keeping their money safe in lockers, but some also apply the same drill for chocolates. Yes, you read it right! Chocolate-lovers always try to hide their choco bars at a safer place, so that nobody can grab it from them. Now, chocoholics can keep their chocolates sheltered in a locker that is itself made up of delicious chocolate. A chef named Amaury Guichon has come out this creative and unique idea of guarding chocolates in choco-made lockbox.

Chef Amaury Guichon creates amazing life-like chocolate sculptures and post those creations on his Instagram page. The doomed beauty of his chocolate artworks fascinate the viewers to such an extent that some may even forget to consider those as real and eatable chocolates. His page is filled with many videos and images of incredible chocolate creations.

In a recent post, Chef Amaury Guichon has shared a video in which he was seen creating a locker with chocolate and kept numerous choco-bars of different flavors in it. This beautiful sculpture may not be safe for your money, but it can be ‘chocolate-safe’.

“Chocolate Safe! Swipe left to take a closer look! I had a blast designing the mechanical part of the safe's door, and I love how it came out! The gold bars/ingots are filled with a crunchy vanilla sable and a soft vanilla caramel," he wrote in a caption with the video.

The video was shared four days ago and is going viral on the internet. Since then, it has garnered over 15 million views, three million likes and numerous reactions in the comment section. The numbers are still increasing continuously on the post. People could not stop praising the chef.

“Every time I say it can't get crazier than this. But the next time you surprise me even more, that's really crazy," one user commented.

Another netizen wrote, “WHO can compete with you?!?? Likeeee WHOOOO???"

“He can make everything with chocolate but still make it function like the real thing. Amazing," a third user expressed.

This chef is out of this world!" wrote the fourth user.