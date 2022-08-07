Watch | Meet Chef Amaury Guichon who creates ‘Chocolate-safe’ locker2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 07:02 AM IST
Chef Amaury Guichon creates amazing life-like chocolate sculptures and post those creations on his Instagram page.
Everybody is concerned about keeping their money safe in lockers, but some also apply the same drill for chocolates. Yes, you read it right! Chocolate-lovers always try to hide their choco bars at a safer place, so that nobody can grab it from them. Now, chocoholics can keep their chocolates sheltered in a locker that is itself made up of delicious chocolate. A chef named Amaury Guichon has come out this creative and unique idea of guarding chocolates in choco-made lockbox.