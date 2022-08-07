Watch | Meet Chef Amaury Guichon who creates ‘Chocolate-safe’ locker

Everybody is concerned about keeping their money safe in lockers, but some also apply the same drill for chocolates. Yes, you read it right! Chocolate-lovers always try to hide their choco bars at a safer place, so that nobody can grab it from them. Now, chocoholics can keep their chocolates sheltered in a locker that is itself made up of delicious chocolate. A chef named Amaury Guichon has come out this creative and unique idea of guarding chocolates in choco-made lockbox.

