Watch 'Mera Na'; Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song has been released posthumously2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song 'Mera Na' has been released posthumously.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's latest song, "Mera Na," has been released on his social media handles, managed by his family, ahead of his first death anniversary. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The song features Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who met Moosewala's parents in the UK last year, doing rap, while Steel Banglez composed the music.
