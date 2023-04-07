Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's latest song, "Mera Na," has been released on his social media handles, managed by his family, ahead of his first death anniversary. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The song features Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who met Moosewala's parents in the UK last year, doing rap, while Steel Banglez composed the music.

The video showcases various shots of Moosewala's photos and paintings on walls, newspapers, and trucks, along with his performance videos playing on billboards in different cities. The camera eventually zooms in on a flag with the words "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala" written over his photograph. Moosewala had a massive following in India and abroad with songs like “So High," “Same Beef," “The Last Ride," “Just Listen," and “295."

This is the third posthumously released song from Moosewala. A month after his death, "SYL" was released on his YouTube channel, which was later blocked by the video-sharing platform. In November, "Vaar," a song sung and composed by Moosewala, was released. It celebrated the bravery of legendary Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa.

The track "Mera Na" has already garnered over 3.8 million views and 1.2 million likes on YouTube within three hours of its release. Towards the end of the video, the focus shifts to a flag demanding justice for Moosewala.

Also Read: Salman Khan threatened over email, Mumbai Police beefs up security outside home

The singer-rapper had a large fan following, with his songs touching upon issues like the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana. The contentious issue was also the subject of Moosewala's song "SYL," which drew criticism from some quarters and was later blocked by YouTube.

Balkaur Singh, the father of Moosewala, earlier chanted slogans against the Punjab government, accusing them of purposely silencing their calls for justice. He claimed that imprisoned criminals and gangsters have internet access and are even appearing on TV interviews, while the government has cut off internet access for ordinary people.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The investigation into Sidhu's death revealed that the cartridges recovered from the scene were from an AK-47 rifle, a .30 bore pistol, and four or five 9mm pistols. Over 25 bullet marks were found on Sidhu's vehicle and several more on the walls surrounding the area.

As of now, the police have arrested 27 individuals, including the six gunmen, in connection with the murder. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author