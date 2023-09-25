Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disclosed a variety of his personal preferences and stances on hot-button issues. He spoke candidly at The Conclave 2023, shedding light on everything from his football favourites to his views on the terminology 'Bharat' versus 'India'.

Rahul Gandhi tackled a wide array of topics, from his preference in sports to his opinions on political issues like One Nation One Election. He commented on a heated exchange that occurred in Parliament between BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali. Gandhi's discussion extended far beyond the political realm, providing a more nuanced picture of the man behind the politician.

When quizzed about his football leanings, Rahul Gandhi exhibited a fondness for Ronaldo's kindness. However, according to him, Messi outshines CR7 in terms of football skills.

“I think Messi is actually a better footballer…if I was running a football team, I’d probably prefer Messi," he said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi predicts certain win for Congress in upcoming Assembly polls

He also expressed his inclination towards football over cricket, a stance that stood in stark contrast to the cricket-loving populace of India. Choosing between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma proved to be less of a challenge for the Congress MP. His response was impartial, stating he wasn't particularly engrossed in cricket, an admission he acknowledged could be unpopular.

Gandhi's preferences in films were equally intriguing. Finding it tough to choose between 'The Godfather' and 'The Dark Knight', he noted the depth in both films. As for his daily life choices like workouts and culinary preferences, he displayed a flexible approach.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

An interesting revelation came when Rahul Gandhi discussed the many roles he plays in life. Whether teaching his nephew and his friends or cooking in the kitchen, Gandhi pointed out that being a politician is just one facet of his persona. "We all have many different frames," he suggested, drawing attention to the multi-dimensional nature of human identity.

His take on the long-standing debate between the names 'Bharat' and 'India' was well-balanced. He chose the phrase 'India that is Bharat', thereby fusing both terminologies.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author