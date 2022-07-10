Watch | Meteor ignites a flash, lighting up the night sky2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 02:24 PM IST
- A meteor has been caught on camera streaking through the night sky over Santiago in Chile
A meteor was caught on camera while flashing through the night. The BBC reported, a meteor has been caught on camera streaking through the night sky over Chile's capital Santiago. “Scholars from Concepcion University confirmed that the phenomenon, which was recorded on July 7, was a small body of rock which burned up upon entering the Earth's atmosphere," the BBC reported.