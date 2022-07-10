Watch | Meteor ignites a flash, lighting up the night sky

Meanwhile in New Zealand, the weather forecaster MetService said on Twitter its radar has a picked up a possible smoke trail of the meteor and geological agency GeoNet said it believed its seismometer had detected its sound-waves at around 1.50 p.m. (0150 GMT) According to Reuters, Mike Cousins was working from home near Wellington when the room lit up with bluey-orange hue. "I ran outside and saw the trail of it and then there was this low rumble, just like at the start of an earthquake," Cousins told Reuters.